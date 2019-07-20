Keturah Hope Redlin, daughter of Kyle and Kierstin Redlin of Truman, Minn., went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, July 17 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Minn.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July, 21 at the First Baptist Church, 312 S. Oakland Street, Lake Crystal, Minn. Visitation is one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Garden City Cemetery, Garden City, Minn. In Keturah’s honor, the family invites everyone to wear pink to the funeral. Lake Crystal Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements.
Keturah Hope Redlin was born on June 4, 2019 to Kyle and Kierstin (Pfeffer) in Mankato. She was given her middle name after her great grandmother and lovingly given the name “Baby Tutu” by her siblings. Keturah smiled, was held every day by her siblings and was beginning to hold her head up, attentive to all the activity around her, as she went everywhere with her family. Her big sister Kaiya loved the color purple so she hoped Keturah would love the color pink. Kaiya had plans to drive her around everywhere when they got older. Keturah loved grandpa’s singing. Everywhere Keturah went, she was doted on and adored by her many cousins, family and friends.
Keturah is survived by her parents, Kyle and Kierstin (Pfeffer) of Truman, Minn.; siblings Kaiya, Zion, Israel and Leviticus; grandparents Bill and Jane Pfeffer of Madelia, Minn. and Mark and Dawn Redlin of Eau Claire, Wis.; her great grandparents, Glenn and Beverly Hasse and L. Dale and B. Hope Redlin; her aunts and uncles Melissa Kotten of Mountain Lake, Minn., Joel (Brooke) Pfeffer of Lanesboro, Minn., Kara (Mike) Armstrong of Madelia, Minn., Kourtney Pfeffer of Mankato, Minn., Megan Pfeffer of St. James, Minn., Josh (Sarah) Pfeffer of Madelia, Minn., Will Pfeffer of St. Peter, Minn., Isaac Pfeffer of Mankato, Minn., and Becky (Andy) Fredrichs of Eau Claire, Wis.; and many cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Gerald and Darlene Thurston and Bill and Della Pfeffer; and cousin Samuel Kotten.