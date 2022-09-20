Keven L Marsh, 68, of Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born in Chippewa Falls on April 21, 1954, to Laurel and Irene (Eide) Marsh.

Keven loved his grandchildren more than anything in this world. He enjoyed spending time with them and taking them out for ice cream. They were his pride and joy. He also had a love for anything outdoors, whether it be snowmobiling, ATVing, camping or hunting. He loved to go on many hunting trips all around the United States, any sort of trophy animal.

