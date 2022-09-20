Keven L Marsh, 68, of Chippewa Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was born in Chippewa Falls on April 21, 1954, to Laurel and Irene (Eide) Marsh.
Keven loved his grandchildren more than anything in this world. He enjoyed spending time with them and taking them out for ice cream. They were his pride and joy. He also had a love for anything outdoors, whether it be snowmobiling, ATVing, camping or hunting. He loved to go on many hunting trips all around the United States, any sort of trophy animal.
Keven spent many years as a board member for Rock Creek Disabled Outdoors where he was able to share his passion and extensive knowledge of hunting. He taught hunters safety for many years. He was an active sponsor to the local chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for decades. He was a mentor to many and was always willing to lend an ear to anyone who needed it.
Keven instilled a deep-rooted love for the outdoors and marksmanship to his daughter Christi Krantz and grandchildren Drake and Teagan Anderson, and Ellie and Rylan Krantz.
Keven is survived by his daughter; grandchildren; brothers, David (Joyce), Bruce (Cyd Connor), Brad (Rose); sister, Gwen; nieces and nephews; and good friends, Jim Pidgeon and Mike Hanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona with Father Aaron Zook officiating. Burial will be at later date. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Celebration of Life Center and from 10 a.m. until services of Friday. The family would like people to dress in camouflage attire in memory of Keven.
