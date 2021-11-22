Kevin D. Burt, age 58, of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.
Kevin was born August 5, 1963 to Donald and Sharon (McClanahan) Burt in Galesville, Wisconsin. He grew up in the Galesville area and graduated from Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School with the Class of 1982. On September 20, 1987 he married Bea Borowski in Watertown, NY.
He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, retiring after 20 years of service. The family moved to Eau Claire in September of 2002 where he began working for Peterbilt. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, snowmobiling, playing cards (euchre) and muscle cars (especially his 1990 Camero). Kevin loved the time he was able to spend with his brothers and granddaughters.
He is survived by his wife, Bea; daughters, Tanya Burt and Harley Burt; granddaughters, Madison and Brooke Paige; parents, Sharon (Gary) Hammond; brothers, Jim (Nancy) Burt, Scott (Jamie) Hammond, and Jeff (Cassie) Hammond; sister, Melinda Howe; brother-in-law, Sven (Nadja) Kaiser; special friends, Inge, Joe, and Noah; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Donald Burt; best friend, Shane; and mother-in-law, Hannelore.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93) with Reverend David Irgens officiating. Interment will in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.