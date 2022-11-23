With great sorrow, we announce Kevin Ward Jones’s passing. Kevin was born in Findlay, Ohio, on October 14, 1952, to Rosemary and Victor Jones. Kevin passed away on November 16, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana, after a happy life and fiercely fighting Parkinson’s for several years. We will miss him very much.
Kevin is a retired business counselor and faculty member of the Business School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, reading, and watching his Green Bay Packers play. He also loved playing the piano and had fond memories of his high school years playing the keyboard in the blues band Moses Godfrey.
Kevin is survived by his wife, Josette Jones (nee Wouters); his mother, Rosemary Jones of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; a sister Vicki (Michael) Miskovsky of Mathews, Virginia, and brother Eric (Amy) Jones of Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kevin will also be sorely missed by his in-laws in Belgium and the many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews in the U.S. and Belgium. He is preceded in death by his father, Victor Jones, and his grandparents.
To honor Kevin’s memory, we are celebrating his life on November 28, 2022, at noon, preceded by a visitation starting at 10 a.m. at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. We invite anyone who knows him to attend and remember his remarkable life. Detailed information can be found at flannerbuchanan.com/obits/kevin-ward-jones/.
Donations can be made in Kevin Jones’s name to Rock Steady Boxing (http://rocksteadyboxing.org/), an organization he was passionate about and thankful for. You can also donate to the Kevin and Josette Wouters – Jones Foundation, School of Informatics and Computing, Indiana University, Indianapolis