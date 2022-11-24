With great sorrow, we announce Kevin Ward Jones’s passing. Kevin was born in Findlay, Ohio, on October 14, 1952, to Rosemary and Victor Jones. Kevin passed away on November 16, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana, after a happy life and fiercely fighting Parkinson’s for several years. We will miss him very much.

Kevin is a retired business counselor and faculty member of the Business School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; in his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, reading, and watching his Green Bay Packers play. He also loved playing the piano and had fond memories of his high school years playing the keyboard in the blues band Moses Godfrey.

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

