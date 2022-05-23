Kevin Edward Kinnick (55) of Port Edwards, Wisconsin died May 20, 2022 after a 15-month journey fighting bladder cancer. Kevin was born on November 11, 1966 in Newton, Iowa of his parents, Leonard and Anna Kinnick.
A man’s character can be measured by his life’s response to suffering. ... If that is true, Kevin is truly a model and hero for us all. When given the diagnosis of his terminal illness, Kevin, along with his wife, Cathy, decided they were going to live each day to the fullest and cherish every moment ... and that is what they did. A voyage to Colorado and several family short trips allowed for great times and wonderful memories. Living life to the fullest and knowing how to be thankful to our GOD made for a very blessed final chapter of a wonderful life.
Kevin spent his first few years in Iowa before the family moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin. From Locust Lane Elementary to North High School, Kevin was educated well. He became an avid “drummer” and played in the school band. Kevin played football and ran track with much success. He graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in Vocational Rehabilitation (1994). Kevin worked and coached in the Wisconsin Rapids School District for 12 years. His career finally led him to managing at the Rogers Cinema in Wisconsin Rapids, where he worked for the past 25 years.
Kevin loved his family and friends. He was dedicated and a man of utmost integrity. His faith in God strengthened him on his journey and we know Kevin is with Our Lord now...
Kevin was a big Packer, Brewer, Bucks, and Badger fan. Many games were watched in person with tailgating duties, which Kevin took on with pride. Countless others on TV with post-game analysis always free of charge.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cathy. Her parents, Pat and Dick Rust. Siblings: Connie (Lee) Bremer, Judy Lake, Melissa (Paul) Poppe, all of Eau Claire; Patrick (Maureen) Kinnick of Sugar Land, Texas. Cathy’s siblings: Julie (John) Rathke of Howard, Wisconsin, Lori (Tom) Kneer of Sussex, Wisconsin. Nieces and nephews: Jen Paulsrud, Jake (Brittany) Paulsrud, Corey (Zoey) Lake, Kristen (Joe) Capozzi, Kendal Lake (Jamie Berger), John (Brittany) Poppe, Nicholas Poppe, Nile Kinnick, Samuel Kinnick, Andrew Kinnick, Jordan Rathke, Jacob (Riley) Rathke, Emily (Garrett) Lee, Ben Kneer, Sam Kneer, and great nieces and nephews.
Kevin is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Anna Kinnick, and nephew Joshua Kinnick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Rev. John Swing will officiate the service. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday morning at the church from 9:00 AM — 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date at the Village of Port Edwards Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank with much appreciation the Mayo Cancer Center and Heartland Hospice who have been a true blessing.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.