Kevin Blake Lenfant was welcomed home on November 28, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
Kevin was born in Urbana, IL to Edward and Eleanor (Passavage) Lenfant on March 29, 1950. He spent his childhood in Mahomet, IL growing up with his brother and three sisters. Following graduation from high school, Kevin attended Illinois State University in Normal, IL, where he met his future wife. He majored in Political Science and furthered his education at the Marine Corps Officer Candidate School in Quantico, VA. Kevin was commissioned and sent to Camp LeJeune, NC, where he was assigned as a 2nd Lt., First Battalion 2nd Marine Division. His tour of duty lasted from 1973-1976, and earned the rank of 1st Lt. In 1976 Kevin was released from the USMC and on September 21, 1974 he and Rita were married at St. Thomas of Villanova Church in Palatine, IL.
He and Rita moved to Arlington Heights, IL where he was an account manager for Coca-Cola. In 1978, they relocated to Bloomer, WI and opened the first flower shop in town, Bloomer Floral & Gift. Kevin also shared his love of horticulture by opening the Bloomer Greenhouses. Kevin and Rita also owned Eau Claire Floral and Chippewa Falls Floral.
Kevin was very community oriented by serving as Chamber President, restarting Bloomer Boy Scout Troop 11 and donating much time to St. Paul’s Catholic School as a volunteer football coach there and at Bloomer High School for several years.
His greatest joy in life was being a father and grandfather. Although our time was limited, our love will never be.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Rita Lenfant; children, Jeffrey (Heather) Lenfant, Marc (Ashley Kittleson) Lenfant, Amanda (Paul) Kollwitz; grandchildren, Zach Redner, Emma and Easton Lenfant, Jett Lenfant, Lincoln and Livia Kollwitz; sisters, Lee (Lenny) Lenfant, Janet Lenfant, Maple Lenfant; nephews, Jason, Jackson and Jean Michel.
Kevin is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Eddie Jr.
Until we meet again Kevin..Dad..Papa, Semper Fi.
Kevin’s family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Hospice Care and all of their friends that have reached out to them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Father Victor Feltes will officiate. A meal will follow the mass. A graveside service will be held at St. Hedwig’s Cemetery in Thorp at 1:00 PM, Friday December 4, 2020, military rites will be rendered. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services of Bloomer is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.thompsonfuneralhome.com