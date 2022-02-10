Kevin Lee O’Brien fought a mighty battle against pancreatic cancer. On January 26th, 2022, despite his strength and tenacity, his spirit quietly slipped away. He was a warrior, a fighter who dared to defy the timelines set by the medical professionals. Kevin’s faith in God allowed him to help other cancer patients (friends) as they struggled with cancer. Kevin’s friends from the center stated they “would not have made it without him.” He always gave God the glory for his longevity.
Kevin loved wildlife. He loved hunting with his brother, Kris O’Brien, and his sister, Kim Noll (O’Brien). Fishing was another favorite pasttime. He and his wife Patti went fishing often. Even if she caught the first or biggest fish, it was always a precious time to remember. Sadly, as time went by he was unable to pursue his love of hunting. So he began taking pictures of the wildlife that came through his backyard.
Having many talents, Kevin worked in a variety of positions. His most memorable job was as a CNC machinist at Harley Davidson in Milwaukee, WI. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, so this position was like a dream come true. Kevin could tell you the make of a bike just by looking at it, and sometimes by the sound it made.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Instead of flowers, please donate to Kevin O’Brien Memorial Fund, created by Nicole Webber, at www.gofundme.com.