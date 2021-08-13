Kevin A. Olson, age 64 of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, August 7, 2021 of heart related issues.
He was born September 14, 1956 to the proud parents of Afner and Myra (Kohnke) Olson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He grew up on the west side of Eau Claire where he learned to play baseball. He went to Roosevelt grade school, central Junior High and graduated from Memorial High School in 1975. The family moved to the south side when he was in the 7th grade. He loved to play baseball. Starting with Little League, then to Babe Ruth and to Senior Babe Ruth. He also played baseball for Memorial. He held the record for the longest throw for many years at Memorial. He had a hell of an arm. He also enjoyed downhill skiing and ski jumping at Mt. Washington.
He was very successful in his business careers. Starting as a paper boy and then later at the Thriftway Grocery Store. He worked in construction for various local companies.
He moved to Idaho to enjoy his passion of downhill skiing. He returned to Wisconsin and worked for Market and Johnson. He then moved to Colorado where he worked in the food brokerage industry for a number of years. He then moved back to Eau Claire where he started working in a variety of businesses. One such business included partnering with his two cousins – Olson Lumber Enterprise (OLE). He worked there until there was a fire which shut them down. After that, he was a salesman for a variety of different types of companies where he traveled extensively. Finally, he bought his last company in Cadott, WI “King Coat” where they sandblast and painted large equipment. He sold the company and then finally retired. In his free time, he enjoyed getting together with friends and family. He loved to cook and entertain. He loved the outdoors where he enjoyed trout fishing, hunting, skiing, and golfing. He also loved the Packers. When they were playing, you could hear him a mile away. He had a love for animals especially his dogs. He was well liked by many in his personal and professional life: Greg Nelson, Gordie Helgoe, Kory Lien, Dave Flesberg, Rich Roach and Al Henricks just to name a few. He had many more friends more than we could possibly mention.
He was preceded in death by his parents Afner and Myra. He is survived by his brother Ryan Olson (Gloria) of Eau Claire and a special friend Sue.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
