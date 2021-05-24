Kevin Roach

Surrounded by love, Kevin T. Roach, age 46, passed away on May 18, 2021 after suffering multiple strokes. Kevin was born to Tim and Sandie Roach at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He graduated in 1993 from Regis High School where he participated in basketball, football, and track. He earned his bachelors degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire in 1997 and began his career as a CPA in Chicago, IL. Kevin then moved to Woodbury, MN and has called that home ever since.
Kevin, a dedicated and loving husband, married his high school sweetheart Jenny (Pedersen) on June 28th, 1997. He is the proud father of two boys, Caden (19) and Chase (17). Kevin loved sharing stories of their adventures and accomplishments. Kevins passions included traveling with his family, cars, taking long walks with Jenny and their dog, Harper, and hanging out with friends.
Known for tackling every challenge and obstacle in life at 110%, Kevin spent much of his time building his accounting and consulting firm, Roach Associates. He dedicated countless hours to his clients and the RA family and loved every minute of it! He also proudly served on the Hill-Murray School Board of Trustees.
Even after living in Minnesota for so many years, Kevin held true to his roots and remained an avid Green Bay Packer and WI Badgers Fan. He enjoyed catching family games, seldom missing an event for his nephews and nieces.
He is survived by his wife, Jenny (Pedersen) Roach, sons Caden and Chase, parents Tim and Sandie Roach, sister Lisa (Dan) Meier, brother Brian (Denise) Roach, father and mother-in-laws Dan and Jane Pedersen, brother-in-law, Paul Pedersen, nephews and nieces: Keegan, Justin, Chance, Reece Meier, Dalton (Sarah/Walker), DaKanya Roach, Jake Campbell (Dayna/Cash), Jenae and Cameron Pedersen and many extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Tom and Nadine Roach, Roy and Arlene Spaeth and uncle John Marcon.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Spare Key (sparekey.org) or Our Lady of Peace Hospice Care (ourladyofpeacemn.org)
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 24th from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home and services to be held on Tuesday, May 25th at 11:00am at Saint Ambrose of Woodbury Catholic Church. No visitation prior to mass per St Ambrose’s COVID restrictions.