Kevin Jon Sutliff, age 64, of Boyceville, WI passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Mayo Hospital in Menomonie, WI, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born on August 12, 1958, to Eldon and Dolores (Dougherty) Sutliff. Kevin graduated from Boyceville High School in 1976 with many fond memories of good times spent with friends and enjoying sports through his high school years.

