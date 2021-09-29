Kim Richard Ganther passed away peacefully on the morning of Saturday, September 25th, 2021, at the age of 65, after a brief but valiant battle with cancer.
Kim was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on November 14th, 1955, to Richard Allen and Wanda Sybil (Misselt) Ganther. He attended Eau Claire North High School where he enjoyed his time playing for the Huskies football team. After graduating in 1974, he attended the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, as well as Chippewa Valley Technical College.
On September 10th, 1977, Kim married Vickie Beaulieu of Eau Claire and together they had one son, Richard.
Kim spent a handful of years living on the Oregon coast before moving to Jim Falls, WI where he lived for many years with his partner Jackie O’Connell Smuhl until her passing in 2012.
Kim spent his final years with his partner Carol Gisvold, who stood hand in hand with him as he fought his final battle.
Kim was a lifelong fan of comic books, cinema, and the Green Bay Packers. He loved morning runs, classic rock concerts, and trips to the casino.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Wanda; his partner Jackie O’Connell Smuhl; their canine companion Katie; and his beloved cat Lucky.
Kim is survived by his partner, Carol; his son, Richard; his brother, David; sisters, Sharon and Susan; Nephews, Trevyn Paige (Shannon), Justin (Samantha), and Matthew Frankewicz (Amanda); Nieces Amanda O’Leary (Tom), Marie Johnson (Blaine), and Shelly Raether. Additionally, Kim leaves behind many great nieces and nephews: Nathan (McKenzie) Raether, Jordan Sylvester (David), and Rhyan Sevier; Hayden Johnson; Duran and Elise Herron; Scott Ganther and Wyatt Koeller; and Lilyana and Gannon Sylvester. Kim will also be dearly missed by Carol’s daughters Katie and Rebecca Pletka and Katie’s son Emerick Nunez.
To plant a tree in memory of Kim Ganther as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.