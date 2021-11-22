Kim Lorraine Stephenson, age 64, of Blair, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 surrounded by her close family.
Kim was born on May 23, 1957 in Whitehall to Kenneth and Joyce (Relyea) Stay.
Kim was a kind and outgoing person and a woman of faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by many.
Kim was known and loved throughout the Blair community. Kim’s warmth brought joy to the lives of everyone she touched with her boundless optimism. She battled her chronic illnesses with perseverance and grace, despite her discomfort. Kim’s home was a gathering place for family and friends and she was always happy to be a host, from large celebrations to spontaneous visits.
Kim was employed as a teacher’s aide and library aide for 39 years in the Blair-Taylor school system, where she made deep and lasting connections with so many of her students that even years later former students would stop her on the street to give her a hug. In retirement, Kim was an avid reader, fun-loving friend and enthusiastic traveler. In her last years, her greatest delights were her beloved grandchildren, close family and close friends.
Kim is survived by her children, Aaron (Sara) Stephenson of Madison and Jacob (Chelsea) Stephenson of Blair; seven grandchildren, Ethan and Elizabeth, Corbin and Aria, Landonn and Layne and Logan; a sister, Cheryl (Jerry) Dougherty; a brother, Kevin (Beth) Stay and a special niece, Kendra (Joel) Kling.
In addition to her parents, Kim was preceded in death by her dear sister, Barbara (Mark) Nestingen.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Trempealeau Valley Lutheran Church with burial in the church cemetery both in rural Taylor. Pastor Natalie Leske will officiate.
Visitation will be Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral Home in Blair and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.
The family requests that masks be worn for the visitation.
