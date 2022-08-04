Kirk Blystone Clark, age 81, passed away at the Assured Assisted Living Memory Care Home in Parker, CO on July 31, 2022 from Parkinson’s Disease.

Kirk was born October 16, 1940 in Eau Claire, WI. His parents were Wayne Gladstone Clark and Margaret Mae Blystone. He has two brothers: Wayne B. Clark, of West Allis, WI, and

