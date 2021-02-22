Kirk William Lawler, age 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021 after a long fight with Hodgkin’s and Colon Cancer. He handled this fight with strength and grace. Kirk was born on October 30, 1950.
He was preceded in death by his parents Caroline (Severson) and V. William Lawler, and brother-in-law Larry Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Janet (Daniels), and sons Ryan and Kyle (Rachel Munoz) Lawler, and grandson Lewis Kelly Lawler who was the sparkle of his eye. He is also survived by his brothers Lane (Bev) and Trenton, and sister Angelyn (David) Mickelson, sisters-in-law Jeanne Thompson and Judith (Tim) Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.
Kirk was raised and went to school in Eau Claire, WI. After school he moved to St. Paul, MN to work at American Hoist. His passions included hunting, fishing, woodworking, and coaching. When Kirk hunted pheasant, the real joy he got out of it was watching his Irish and English Setters work. This was also true with fishing. It often was not about the catch, but rather the people he was with and the happiness he got from being outside. A nice walleye or trout dinner certainly didn’t hurt though. Kirk made a difference in the lives of many young people through coaching baseball and hockey in New Richmond and Somerset. While he was a firm coach, he understood what his players were capable of and encouraged each of his teams and players to reach their fullest potential. Kirk had a wonderful sense of humor and said it like it was. He was a great husband, father, and friend. He put up a strong-willed battle with cancer and will be missed dearly. A private graveside service will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI with a Celebration of Life gathering scheduled at a later date. Memorials meaningful to Kirk may be directed to Hope Lodge and/or the Humane Society.