Korrine “Korrie” Lee Krause, 60, of the town of Lafayette, died at her home, on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Korrie was born to Kenneth and Kathleen (McMahan) Ihrke, on May 14, 1962, in Dover MN. She graduated from Silver Bay High School with the class of 1980. Korrie graduated with honors from UW-Eau Claire with a degree in Human Resource Management.

