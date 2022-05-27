Kristen (Krissy) Marie Bignell, 27, of Eau Claire passed away on May 22, 2022, at home. She was born on August 13, 1994, in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Rex and Nicole Bignell. Kristen welcomed her daughter, Olivia Loeschke, on August 22, 2013.
Kristen was a devoted mother, she was a kind soul and an advocate for children with special needs. Family was what she cherished the most and you could often find her being a shoulder to cry on or a rock for someone in need. She was a beautiful soul inside and out, and would do anything for loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Olivia; her mother, Nicole Bignell of Eau Claire; her father, Rex (Jodi) Bignell of Belgrade, MN; her sister, Shayna (Peter) West of North Branch, MN; her sister, Shari (Mary) Herding of Paynesville, MN; and numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
She was proceeded in death by her brother, Anthony Bignell; paternal grandfather, Robert Bignell; and maternal grandmother, Sally Anderson.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 5th, at:
Brickhouse Pub and Grub
2233 Birch Street
Eau Claire, WI 54703
In lieu of Flowers, donations to help cover the memorial service and burial is greatly appreciated.
Donations can be mailed to: Nicole Bignell, 218 10TH Ave #124, Eau Claire, WI 54703
Venmo: Nicole Bignell @Jorajora
Thank you for all the love and support we have received.