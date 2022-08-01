Kristen Sue (Korn) Clowers, 75, of Savanah, TX, passed away July 10, 2022. Kris was born in Chippewa Falls, WI, September 19, 1946, to Margaret (Borgenheimer) and Alvin Korn. She graduated from McDonell High School in 1965. She attended WI State University, Eau Claire, graduating with degrees in physical education and psychology. Kris married James Clowers at Holy Ghost Church and was blessed with three children. Her greatest love in life was her children. She was meant to be a mother and was truly a selfless, thoughtful, and giving person. Most recently she found incredible joy in her three grandchildren.
Kris is survived by her three children, Kelly Clowers of Savanah, TX; Lindsey Gallion (Luke) of Richardson TX; Trenton Clowers of Dallas TX; grandchildren, Piper (6), Stevie (3) and Nixon (infant) Gallion; sister, Jane Kelley (Stephen) of River Falls WI; nieces Casie Carow (Nicholas), and Victoria Kelley of River Falls WI; five great nieces and two great nephews; as well as her aunt, Marilyn Holte of Chippewa Falls WI, and five cousins.
Kris is preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Dorothy (Adams) Borgenheimer; father, Alvin Korn and mother, Margaret (Borgenheimer) Becker.
A memorial mass will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 117 Allen St., Chippewa Falls WI on Monday, August 8, 2022. Gathering time will begin at 10:30 a.m., and mass at 11:00 a.m..
