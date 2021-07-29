On Saturday, July 24, 2021, Kristina “Tina” Ann (Kvapil) McGee, of Osseo, WI was taken from us much too soon, at the age of 50, by a brain aneurysm.
Tina was born on November 6, 1970 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Tony and Sheila (Grant) Kvapil. She graduated from Chi-Hi in 1988. It may not have been apparent in high school, but Tina had a love for learning. As an adult, she was in constant pursuit of improving her ability to achieve her life’s purpose. She strove to be authentic – to be where she said she was going to be, to do what she said she was going to do and to help as many people as she could along the way. To do this, she studied AODA at Chippewa Valley Tech, Vocational Rehabilitation at UW-Stout, nursing at Rasmussen College, Holistic Health at St. Catherine University and Addictions and Co-Occurring Disorders at Hazelden Betty Ford Graduate School of Addiction Studies. She was currently working as a substance abuse counselor at Clark County Community Services and an addictions counselor at Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, in addition to being the owner of McGee Massage.
Tina had a huge personality and was the life of any party. She had a contagious laugh and gave the best hugs in the world. During her life, Tina swam, played softball and created amazing art. She loved dragonflies, calla lilies, cats, Johnny Cash, Bai coconut water, the color orange and traveling. But mostly, she loved people. She was always there for anyone in need, generous with her time and talents, and seemed to know the perfect thing to do or say in every situation. She gave encouragement through her words, comfort by her presence, and — when needed — a good swift kick in the pants to get you out of a pity bubble and moving in the right direction. She was actively involved in the AA community for the past 28 years and sponsored many people, helping them through struggles and making every effort to impact them in a positive way. Her beautiful hair, feistiness and sarcastic sense of humor will be missed by many, but her huge compassionate heart will be a loss felt by everyone whose life she touched.
Tina is survived by and will be especially missed by her daughter, Kerstyn Lambert (who was by far her favorite human); her parents, Tony and Sheila Kvapil; grandmother, Evelyn Kvapil all of Chippewa Falls; sister, DeAnna (Grant) Eldred of Waconia, MN; niece, Elizabeth Eldred; nephew, Jonah Eldred; cats, Nic and Gracie; many aunts and uncles; and a seriously ridiculous number of cousins.
She is preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Malcolm “Josh” and Bertha Grant; paternal grandfather, Jerry Kvapil; and Monte — who was, perhaps, her favorite cat of all.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 1 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. Pastor Greg Stenzel will officiate. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Tina can be designated to her family. A memorial fund in her name will be established for her daughter, Kerstyn Lambert.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.