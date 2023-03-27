Mueller, Kurt.jpg

Kurt Richard Mueller, age 59, of Circle Pines, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2023. Kurt was born on May 17, 1963, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Vern and Joan Mueller. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1981 where he was a member of the Old Abes varsity basketball team and played trombone in the school’s band.

He worked in various industries throughout his adult life, including banking, commercial transportation, and security. Kurt was a caring and devoted son. Like his father, Kurt could, and would, strike up a conversation with most anyone.

