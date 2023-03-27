Kurt Richard Mueller, age 59, of Circle Pines, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2023. Kurt was born on May 17, 1963, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to Vern and Joan Mueller. He grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1981 where he was a member of the Old Abes varsity basketball team and played trombone in the school’s band.
He worked in various industries throughout his adult life, including banking, commercial transportation, and security. Kurt was a caring and devoted son. Like his father, Kurt could, and would, strike up a conversation with most anyone.
Kurt enjoyed golf, listening to classic rock, and watching NASCAR races. Although Kurt lived in Minnesota, he remained loyal to his home state Green Bay Packers. In the workplace, Kurt often found himself surrounded by Vikings’ fans and relished the opportunity to defend the Green and Gold. He proudly displayed his “G” logo arm tattoo.
Kurt is survived by his partner, Carol Steele Fladland; mother, Joan; brother, Bradley (Nancy) of Oak Park, IL; two nephews, Bradley Mueller, Jr. of Golden Valley, MN and Jack Mueller of Bridgton, ME.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vern, and his grandparents.
A celebration of life visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI.