Kurt Steil

Kurt ‘Charlie’ Steil, 66, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully at home on December 2, 2021, surrounded by family after an eleven-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Charlie was born on September 16, 1955 in Iron Mountain, MI, to Reverend Wilmar and Norma Steil. Charlie was a graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School class of 1973, and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from UWEC and his masters in exercise physiology from the University of Northern Iowa.
After graduating from UNI, Charlie married the love of his life Julie (Nicolet) Steil on August 4, 1984. After starting his career in New Orleans, LA, Charlie and Julie moved back to Eau Claire, and began a 24-year long career at Luther Hospital (Mayo Clinic) where he retired as a supervisor for Cardiopulmonary Services at the age of 55, after a diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer’s. Throughout his career, Charlie found joy in the friendships that he formed with his patients and coworkers. He strived to make a positive impact on his patients’ lives by encouraging them to lead healthy and active lifestyles through his positive, encouraging and uplifting personality. Charlie lived his life this way as well, and enjoyed any activity that presented a challenge, with his deepest passion lying in competitive cross country skiing. Charlie’s drive and passion paid off in this area as he became a very decorated skier, with achievements such as Eau Claire’s Athlete of the Year, winning the American Birkebeiner Citizen’s Race with a 19th place overall finish sending him to compete in the Norwegian Birkebeiner, and achieving many other top finishes in Midwestern ski races throughout the years. Despite winter not being year round, Charlie trained, excelled and found joy in competing in triathlons, biking and racing in a variety of ultra marathons such as Rim to Rim with his friend Jack, Pikes Peak Marathon and countless trail 50k and 50 mile races. Part of the reason Charlie loved these sports and challenges so much was the friendships he formed with the people he brought with him by training with, competing with and encouraging everyone to be their best. Charlie’s greatest passion in life, however, was his family. Charlie and Julie shared their passion for the outdoors with their children by going on countless camping and hiking trips and were always the biggest fans at any sporting event involving their children.
Charlie’s drive, positive attitude, and bravery were evident in his courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. When faced with this diagnosis, Charlie continued to make an impact on the lives of the people he loved by being his true self until the end. He involved himself in several research studies and helped to raise money for Alzheimer’s research in the hope and belief that he could make a difference in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents Wilmar and Norma Steil, his father-in-law Howard Nicolet, and nephew Evan Koger.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Julie Steil, his daughter Carie (Clint) Massey, grandson Wilder Massey, and son Matthew (Jackelyn) Steil. He is also survived by his five siblings: Mark (Julie) Steil, JoAnn (George) Churley, Debbie (Dave) Wagner, MariAnne (Jerry) Retallick, and Steve Steil; his mother-in-law Shirley Nicolet, as well as many sister in-laws, brother in-laws, countless nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service for family and close friends will follow the visitation on Friday at Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Schulz officiating.
