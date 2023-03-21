Kurtis Schroeder
Kurtis (Kurt) James Schroeder, our beloved son, brother, partner, friend, and favorite hooman, passed away suddenly from an acute cardiac event on March 13, 2023.
Kurtis (Kurt) James Schroeder, our beloved son, brother, partner, friend, and favorite hooman, passed away suddenly from an acute cardiac event on March 13, 2023.
Born on September 6, 1985 to James Schroeder and Dr. Jeanne Mittelstadt. Kurt’s early life accomplishments included becoming an Eagle Scout, lettering in wrestling, attending Eau Claire Memorial High School and graduating from UW — Eau Claire with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Finance.
Always forging his own pathway, Kurt was a unique individual. As he would say, “with me you get a special kind of loyalty,” which included gifts of snickerdoodles. His sweet tooth led to a recently discovered love of baking cookies. Kurt always liked hands-on projects and in high school he rebuilt a car engine. An admirer of cars, he could often be found contemplating the idea of owning cars with sporty designs and powerful engines.
Kurt’s true love was Hunter. A rescue hound, having been returned to the shelter many times following unsuccessful matches. Kurt believed this dog’s past discretions and behavior challenges did not make him unloveable. The two of them were inseparable.
He also loved the outdoors. Taking trips to the family cabin with a car full of cookies and a barking dog. You knew when they were coming, as did most of the lake. That always made us laugh, Kurt could find the humor in anything.
Kurt found success in his career, most recently as Senior Financial Analyst at Conagra where he spent his days perfecting his Excel magic. Prior to Conagra, he was an Accountant at Midwest Food and Tobacco.
Kurt is survived by members of his immediate family including his father Jim Schroeder (Delesa Boley), sister Emilie (Jon) Williamson, and partner Kati Volkman (her daughter Ella), along with Hunter, his hound dog, and a dream of owning a Lincoln Aviator.
He was preceded in death by his mother Jeanne and his grandparents (Lucille and Curtis Mittelstadt, Virginia and Al Everson).
We invite you to join us in celebrating his life at Hulke Funeral Home on Saturday, April 1 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in his honor to support the Eau Claire Humane Society. https://www.eccha.org/
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.
