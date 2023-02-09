Kyle Joseph Frank, age 34, born in Eau Claire, WI on May 12, 1988, passed away in Indian Harbor Beach, FL on December 19, 2022. Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Virginia Frank and Frank and Agnes Trybula, as well as aunts and uncles, Yvonne Steinmetz, Paula Frank, John Frank, and Patrick Frank. Kyle is survived by his parents, Joe Frank and Peggy Frank, sister Lisa (Aaron) Haemmerle, his beloved nephew and nieces, James, Emma, and Bridget Haemmerle, and many extended family members and friends who became family.
Kyle had a heart for service, he volunteered for the Special Olympics Torch Run with his mom for many years. He served his country in the Army National Guard and did one tour in Iraq in 2009. Kyle’s main love was cars. He began the Mercer Car Club while in college and has spent many weekends at car club events and shows helping friends with their cars. He enjoyed building many cars out of Legos. His childhood love of Legos continued until the end.
Kyle earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Management from Mercer University in Macon, GA in 2016. He began his engineering career with Northrop Grumman in Georgia and later moved with the company to Florida in 2018. Kyle loved living near the beach! He held a few other job positions in Florida before landing one of his dream jobs as a launch engineer at SpaceX in August 2022.
People knew Kyle by his cars and his smile, but silently he suffered from PTSD, depression, and great physical pain. He lost his fight to the war within. He will be forever missed.
Memorial service will take place at 11 am on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Fr. Francis Thadathil officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service. Memorial visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 4:30 pm — 7:00 pm and at the church Thursday morning from 10 am until the time of service.