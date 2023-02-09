Kyle Joseph Frank, age 34, born in Eau Claire, WI on May 12, 1988, passed away in Indian Harbor Beach, FL on December 19, 2022. Kyle was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Virginia Frank and Frank and Agnes Trybula, as well as aunts and uncles, Yvonne Steinmetz, Paula Frank, John Frank, and Patrick Frank. Kyle is survived by his parents, Joe Frank and Peggy Frank, sister Lisa (Aaron) Haemmerle, his beloved nephew and nieces, James, Emma, and Bridget Haemmerle, and many extended family members and friends who became family.

Kyle had a heart for service, he volunteered for the Special Olympics Torch Run with his mom for many years. He served his country in the Army National Guard and did one tour in Iraq in 2009. Kyle’s main love was cars. He began the Mercer Car Club while in college and has spent many weekends at car club events and shows helping friends with their cars. He enjoyed building many cars out of Legos. His childhood love of Legos continued until the end.

