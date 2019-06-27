Kyle Polencheck

Kyle Martin Polencheck of Eau Claire, age 31, passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2019, in Lombard, Illinois. Kyle was born January 29, 1988 in Eau Claire to Dan and Jill (Marita) Polencheck, their beloved second son. As Kyle grew up, he was fortunate to add step-siblings and step-parents to his life, as well as other extended family members, all of whom he loved.
Kyle was a graduate of Eau Claire North High School. He was a caregiver for several years with Lutheran Social Services as well as other local agencies. He was also a cook at a few child care centers where he thoroughly enjoyed any time he could spend with the children.
Kyle enjoyed people and his quick wit and sense of humor allowed him to interact with people of all ages. Kyle was a good friend to many people in his life, including his family, because he really cared about them. One of Kyle’s greatest joys was being the godfather to some very special children in his life: Orrin, Briar and Jack. He had a passion for cooking and gardening and enjoyed sharing his culinary skills and creativity with family and friends as often as he could.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Dan and Michelle Polencheck of Chippewa Falls, Jill and Norb Kirk of Eau Claire; brother, Troy Polencheck, Eau Claire; step-siblings, Amanda Kirk, St. Louis, MO; Sarah (Grant) Martin, Eau Claire; Bryan Kirk, Washington D.C; Kari (Kevin) Naser, Eau Claire; Sam (Tamara) Nelson, Niceville, FL; and Eric Nelson, Chippewa Falls. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Keegan, Kayla and Espen Naser; Xavier, Elexia, Aynzlie and Jezlyn Nelson; and Tessa Cronin.
He is further survived by his grandparents, Dan and Marlene (Flossie) Polencheck of Mellen, WI; Martin Marita of Highbridge, WI; and Jean Clingman of Winona, MN. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his uncle Corey Polencheck, Mellen, WI; grandparents Norbert and Jennie Mae Kirk, Eau Claire, WI; and grandparents Muriel Erickson of Bloomer and Bill Kempe of Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center located at 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at St Olaf Catholic Church located at 3220 Monroe Street in Eau Claire, WI.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.