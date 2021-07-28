Kyle J. Rickert, 45, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2021 at home.
Kyle was born on November 10, 1975 in Appleton, WI to Jerry Rickert and Carolyn A. Ryba-Kastelic. He graduated from Appleton West High School in 1994 and lettered in football and track. He graduated from UW-Platteville in 1998 with a degree in Criminal Justice and was MVP for the UWP Track Team. Following graduation, he moved to East Texas and worked with troubled youth at Salesmanship Club and Azleway Boys Ranch.
He married Melissa L. Helwig on November 15, 2000 in Tyler, TX. Melissa and Kyle served as AmeriCorps volunteers for the Maryland Conservation Corps, place-based environmental educators in Georgia, and as Peace Corps volunteers in the Philippines where Kyle created recreation programs and worked with fishermen and hiking groups to improve both coastal and upland areas.
Upon returning to the states in 2006, they settled down in Stevens Point, WI and had two children. Kyle was an amazing stay-at-home dad for nine years as well as an Instructor for the American Red Cross for many of those years. In 2015, the family moved to Eau Claire, WI. He earned his National Academy of Sports Medicine Personal Trainer certification and worked as the Assistant Manager and Head Trainer at Golds Gym for the last 5+ years.
Kyle was an avid sports fan who looked forward to every Packers season. His passion for the NFL draft is legendary among his family and close friends. He was able to share his knowledge and inspire young athletes as a track coach for Pacelli High School in Stevens Point and assistant to the UW-Eau Claire track team for a brief time.
He enjoyed camping…with both friends with family. Annual camping outings were always a highlight…from the Rickert brothers to the “Vertz” family campouts. Kyle passed on the camping tradition to his children, along with his skills and enthusiasm for nature and the outdoors.
We will remember Kyle for his love of music. We always knew he was in a good mood when he was singing. His range of musical appreciation stretched across many genres and ages…from the 50’s to today, he had favorites from all eras.
Kyle’s creativity and competitiveness with games was ever-present. If there was a rule, he would change it to make the game better; he was always ready with grandpa Rickert’s leather coin pouch for a game of Sheephead at the next family gathering.
Kyle is preceded in death by his grandparents Edward and Betty Rickert and Orville and Thelma Ryba, his uncle Michael Rickert, and aunt Mary Ann Perle. Kyle is survived by his wife Melissa, his children Aidan and Mirabai, his father Jerry Rickert (Karen), his mother Carolyn A. Ryba-Kastelic (Mike), mother-in-law Dianne Beaufeaux (Michael), father-in-law Harry Helwig (Linda), brothers Chad Rickert (Jeremy Trussoni) and Troy Rickert (Becca Franzen), sister Jessica Herzog (Greg), half-sisters Angelica Rickert-Smith (Geoffrey) and Kristina Groleau (Justin), step-brothers Richard Marquette, Thomas Marquette (Heather) and Ronald Marquette (Hannah), sister-in-law Theresa Baron (Derek), brother-in-law Shawn Helwig (Laura), step-brother-in-law Dane Rasmussen (Michael Leslie), step-sister-in-law Michelle Zawadski (Peter), uncle and mentor Bruce Ryba, many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends, including long-time friend Michael Spain.
The family of Kyle wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to those at Golds Gym who welcomed Kyle into their lives over the years. He was passionate about restoring form and function to his clients so they could enjoy their life to the fullest.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 pm to 4 pm on July 31st at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Rudolph Rd in Eau Claire, WI
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 4th at St. Thomas More Catholic Church at 1810 North McDonald St. in Appleton, WI. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, preceding the Mass at 11:00 am.
Memorial funds to support Kyle’s children may be given online via: gofundme.com/f/kyle-rickert-memorial-college-fund
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements.