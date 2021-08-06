LaDonna Lee Humphrey, 78, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 1, 2021, at her home in Strum, WI. LaDonna was born on October 25, 1942, in Washington DC, a daughter of Fred Kuehn and Ruth Johanna (Janke) Schrader. Her parents preceded her in death.
LaDonna is survived by her son: Barron Humphrey (Meghan Nelson); one sister: Bonnie (Joseph) Jacobson; one niece/goddaughter: Tammy Schleppegrell; grandchildren: Isaiah (Laura), Micky, Wyatt, Shane, Jessica, Gracie, Bryce, Jaxsyn and Hattie; great grandchildren: Sebastian and Jasper.
She married Delwin G. Humphrey in 1962 in Waukegan, IL and they were divorced later. He preceded her in death.
LaDonna worked with her husband on their dairy farm in York, WI and later worked at JBI in Osseo. She started her own cleaning company: Total Home and Office Care in the early 1990’s in Eau Claire, WI and retired in 2018 when she moved to Strum, WI.
She loved spending time with family and friends. As well as baking sweets for all of her clients and neighbors. She was the most caring person always doing so much for others. She will be missed dearly by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at the Crystal Lake Campground Pavilion #2 (900 Crystal Lake Dr, Strum, WI).
A card can be sent to the family at: 117 3rd Avenue South, Apt. #8, Strum, WI 54770.
