LaDonne “Donnie” R. Bock, 75, of Eau Claire went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 31, 2021 at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.
Donnie was born on October 26, 1945 to Clifton and Sophie (Tollison) Evans in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She married Ken Bock on December 26, 1986 in Reno, Nevada. Donnie worked as a secretary for Boeing for many years. She will be remembered by all who knew her as an incredibly generous person with a kind and loving spirit, full of life and always ready to have fun.
Donnie is survived by her daughters, Traci (Greg) Brown and Tami Bock; son, Dean (Jennifer) Bock; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Mohr and Pamela (Thomas) Hagen; brothers, Thomas Evans and John Evans; and many nieces and nephews.
Donnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Bock; brother, Jerry Evans; sister, Lolly DeRusha; and grandson, Ricky Colee.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:00 am at West Ridge Church, 3906 Kane Rd, Eau Claire. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will take place at Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton, Washington. Friends and family may leave online condolences on a full obituary at www.smithfuneralec.com.