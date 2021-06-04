Lamar Ardel Hardwick of Pinellas Park, FL age 82, passed in St Petersburg, FL on December 4, 2020. Lamar was born on December 9, 1937 to James and Elgie (Pierce) Hardwick and raised in Humbird WI. In August of 1977, he moved his family to Florida. He was a machinist by trade who also enjoyed fabricating and inventing. Dancing, visiting friends, family and traveling filled his free time. He loved working on old cars and tinkering.
Lamar is survived by children, Kim and Kay; Grandchildren, Lindsay, Amanda, Linda and Stefani; Siblings, Bethadel and Dawn; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Lamar was preceded in death by, Parents, Elgie and James; Siblings, Wayland, Winnifred, Marjorie, Joyce, Dale, Daryl, Marshal; Mother of his children, Yvonne.
Monetary donations will be made to the Mentor Cemetery in Humbird.
A Christian burial will be July 9th 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mentor Cemetery, Humbird. A luncheon will follow at the North Branch Rod and Gun Club, Humbird., Wisconsin