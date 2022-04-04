LaMoine Solberg, age 97 of Eau Claire, WI, died peacefully on March 24, 2022. LaMoine was born March 23, 1925, in Eau Claire to Emil and Mabel Solberg. After graduating from Eau Claire High School, he volunteered for service in World War II where he was assigned to the crew of a B-17 (95th Bomb Group) stationed in England. Following the war, he returned home and married Jacqueline Luedke in Eau Claire on October 9, 1948. LaMoine was recalled to serve in the Korean War at Fort Worth, TX and assigned to a B-36 crew. He had a long career at Wisconsin Bell until his retirement.
LaMoine treated everyone with kindness. He adored his family and found joy being with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
LaMoine is survived by his wife, Jackie, to whom he was deeply devoted and adored during their 73 years of marriage. Together they raised five children – Jim (Jennifer), Bob (Becky), Jeanne (John), Bill (Cheryl), and Steve. He is also survived by his sisters – Jeanine Helwig and Jeanann Stone. He has 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Norm and Marvin (Bub).
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 8th, 11 am, at First Congregational Church in Eau Claire with Rev. Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. A graveside service (Lakeview Cemetery) and lunch (Legion Hall, Water Street) will follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate LaMoine’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Classic for their dedication to LaMoine.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.