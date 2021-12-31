Lamoine R. Stone, age 88, of Eau Claire, patiently waited his turn and died on Christmas Eve morning, Friday, December 24, 2021, at the Classics in Altoona.
Lamoine was born September 15, 1933, to the late Oscar and Thelma (Hysen) Stone in Tilden, Wisconsin. He grew up in the Rock Falls area and graduated from Durand High School in 1951. Following high school, he took over his parent’s dairy farm. On July 24, 1954, he married Jeanann Solberg. He later sold the farm and owned Stone’s Grocery in Rock Falls. For most of his career, Lamoine was employed by the Eau Claire Area School District and he particularly loved his time at Longfellow Elementary School.
Lamoine and Jeanann enjoyed an early retirement. They lived in Naples, FL, for 10 years and then returned to Eau Claire in 1999. Lamoine loved playing cards with friends and family and watching anything sports, including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. Lamoine also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and especially the great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanann of 67 years; children, Susan (Stephen) Aulie, Gary (Debbie) Stone, Jane (James) Grenz, Kathleen (Joseph) Sislo and Lisa (Todd) Klawiter; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; sister, Leatrice Solberg; sister-in-law, Jeanine Helwig; brother-in-law, Lamoine (Jackie) Solberg; many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Lamoine was preceded in death by his brother, Milan Stone.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Rock Creek Lutheran Church (N1101 810th Street, Mondovi 715-875-4571) with Reverend Tom Westcott officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service at church. Due to COVID, the family kindly requests that face masks be worn by all individuals. Interment will be in the Rock Falls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given to either: Longfellow Elementary Helping Hands Fund, Rock Creek Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry or to the charity of your choice. To send your condolence and to share a memory or story of Lamoine to the family, please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com.