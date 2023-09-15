LaMoyne Jevne, 90, passed away peacefully on August 30th surrounded by his loving family. LaMoyne was born in Eau Claire, WI in 1933 to Kenneth P. and Agnes V. (Holt) Jevne. LaMoyne was married to Agnes (Holbrook) Jevne for 67 years. He is survived by daughter Katherine Clark of Holly Lake Ranch, TX; son Scott Jevne (Susanne) of Eau Claire, WI; daughter Michelle Burton (Jeff) of Ooltewah, TN, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is survived by sister Loretta Estu of Upland, CA; brothers Frank of Weyerhauser, WI, Roger (Ann) of Menomonie, WI; and brother-in-law Roger Bollinger of Eau Claire, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Agnes, sister Carol Bollinger, brother-in-law Bob Estu, sister-in-law Carol Joy Jevne, and son in law Randy Clark.
LaMoyne’s Navy career took him and his family to various duty stations all over the country, but his heart was always in his hometown of Eau Claire, WI. In 2017, he returned to the place he grew up, and that instilled in him the values that made him a successful military man, husband, and father. Since his return to Eau Claire, he has been a staunch supporter of the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute through his donations and advocacy. He believes in the mission of the tribute and his support is helping to make the tribute a reality for the community. Among the many veterans honored today, none stand taller than LaMoyne Jevne. He is a veteran whose service continues long past his time in the Navy. He is the epitome of all the veterans that have made our freedom possible.