Lance A. Bennett, 63, of Exeland, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born October 20, 1958, in Eau Claire, the son of Edward and Carol (Wimmer) Bennett. Lance graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1977. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1981 serving in Korea and in many U.S. states until his honorable discharge in 1992.
On May 28, 2002, Lance married Karen Bohn in Menomonie, WI.
Lance worked for Cenex in Durand, Sportsman’s Guide Inc. in St. Paul, MN, and also drove truck for a local Eau Claire company until he became disabled.
His hobbies included everything outdoors, including 4-wheeling, backpacking, hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed his time muskie fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Karen; step-children, Andrew Flores of Red Granite, WI, and Adam Flores of Menomonie, WI; three sisters, Cheryl (Donn) Olson of Dalbo, MN, Liana (Harvey) Johnson of Rochester, MN, and Rochelle (Gordon) Quayle of Granite Falls, WA; and by nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandmother, Hazel Wimmer.
A memorial gathering for family & friends will be held from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer. Military Honors rendered by the Bloomer VFW and American Legion/AMVets will be held at 4 p.m. to conclude the memorial gathering.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
