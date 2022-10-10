Lance A. Bennett, 63, of Exeland, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

He was born October 20, 1958, in Eau Claire, the son of Edward and Carol (Wimmer) Bennett. Lance graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1977. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1981 serving in Korea and in many U.S. states until his honorable discharge in 1992.

