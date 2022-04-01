Lance Leonard Gambrell was born on May 21st, 1984 in Eau Claire WI and passed away at home in Mesilla, NM on February 21st, 2020 following a long battle with brain cancer.
Lance loved the outdoors. He earned His Eagle Scout Award from his hometown Troop 30 which bolstered his love of camping and hiking. He graduated from High School in Eau Claire and moved with his parents to Las Cruces NM in 2002 to attend NMSU. As a college student Lance worked at the Fabian Garcia Research Gardens and was a common fixture working as Event Staff at the Pan Am Center for sporting events and concerts. Lance loved to talk, and no one was a stranger for long. In 2009 and 2010 Lance spent his summers as a student intern at Fort Pulaski Nation Monument in Savana Georgia, a Civil War Park.
Lance graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Public History. In 2011 he was hired as a seasonal Interpretive Ranger at the Grand Canyon and fell in love. He returned for several more half-time stints at the Grand Canyon before becoming a permanent employee in 2016. Lance loved “That big hole” as he affectionally called his new home. His passion while there was engaging with the public about the relevance of history and the power of nature and the reintroduction of the California condor. He was known among his colleges as a prankster and never missed a social event, volleyball game or party. Lance was a big fan of the Minnesota Twins and enjoyed watching baseball and basketball. And playing dominos.
Lance’s life was heavily influenced by his battle with brain cancer. At age 13 he had surgery to remove an ependymoma brain tumor. He recovered and resumed a mostly normal teenage life only to have it return 4 years later. In the following years he had numerous radiation treatments and one more brain surgery. In 2019 Lance obtained medical retirement from the Park Service and moved back to Las Cruces.
Lance did not let his battle with brain cancer define him. He was joyful and a jokester. He was fiercely independent. He hiked and camped until he couldn’t. Lance knew his life would be short, so he lived it to the fullest. A rule he lived by was “show up, be there” for friends and family. He regularly attended art shows, musical events, poetry readings of his friends. He will be greatly missed.
Lance was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents and older brother Brian Gambrell. His father Leonard died three months later.
Lance is survived by his mother Lori Miller of Mesilla: sister Rochelle Gambrell and niece Olivia Byrd-Gambrell of Norman Oklahoma: nephew Carter Tweith of South Carolina; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins: his National Park Service family and many friends scattered around the country.
A celebration of life will be held on April 22nd, Earth Day at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 2000 South Solano, Las Cruces, NM at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The Southwest Environmental Center, 2000 Calle De Parian, Mesilla NM 88046, a local non-profit Lance volunteered his time and energy for and causes he believed in.
