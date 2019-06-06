Lannys Mueller

Lannys Rae Austin Mueller, 70, of Altoona, WI, passed away Monday, June 3rd, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Red Cedar in Menomonie.
She was born on April 10th, 1949, in Eau Claire, WI to the late Eddie and Lila Austin.
Lannys was well known for her great sense of humor and always loved to have a good time with family and friends. She was meticulous about things being in order and clean around her which led to her owning her own cleaning business.
Lannys is survived by her sons, Troy (Nikki) Loomis and Todd (Sally) Loomis; brothers, Ronnie (Cheryl) Austin, Wayne Austin, and Steve Austin; sister, Dawn (Dustey) Meservey; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; brother in law Louie Westphal.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Lila Austin; brother, Bob Austin; and sister, Tish Westphal.
Services will be held on Friday, June 7th, 2019, at Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona) at 4:00 PM. Prior to the service there will be a visitation held from 1-4 PM.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family.