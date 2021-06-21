LaRayne Seguin

LaRayne M. Seguin, 98, of Alma Center died on May 27, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Roseville, MN while under the care of hospice.
LaRayne was born on September 29, 1922 in Bruce Valley, Strum, WI to Otto and Jennie (Spangberg) Bergerson. She graduated from Mondovi High School in 1940 and then moved to Eau Claire where she worked providing childcare for the Midelfort family and later worked for Benson Optical. On Dec. 4, 1943 she married Bradley Seguin and moved to Alma Center where they owned and operated the hardware store and then joined the family business, Seguin Lumber & Hardware, with Brad’s father, J.V., and brother, Norman. LaRayne and Brad became sole owners of the business in 1970. In 1988, they retired and sold the business, there after spending the winter months in Florida and summers in Alma Center.
LaRayne was a longstanding member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Alma Center United Methodist Church board, Skyline Women’s golf, and was an overall active participant in the Alma Center community. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, casino visits, bowling, golfing, quilting, and in her later years, sewing and knitting items to donate to various organizations. All of these activities brought her many long, lasting friendships. She loved to be busy doing things and going places, especially with Brad. Work or play, they did nearly everything together.
LaRayne is survived by children, Bradley II “Buzz” (Patricia) of Roseville, MN, Diane of Roseville MN, and Todd (Christine) of Black River Falls; grandchildren, Ann (Hans) Thorkelson, Anthony (Jen Kastner) Seguin, Alexander (Kristen) Seguin, and Andrew(Tia Powell) Seguin; great-grandchildren, Avery Seguin, Eve and Leif Thorkelson, and Caleb Seguin. LaRayne is also survived by sister-in-law, Jane Bergerson, and many nieces and nephews.
LaRayne was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Bradley; her parents; sisters, Georgine (Clarence) Johnson; Lucille (Felix) Sobyak; Minerva Bergerson; Jane (Norman) Olson; Clarice Bergerson; brothers, Odell (Clara) Bergerson; Jarvis Bergerson; James (Evelyn) Bergerson; Laurie (Barbara Ann) Bergerson; Gerald “Java” (Jane) Bergerson; brother-in law, Norman (Milly) Seguin, and sister-in-law, Maxine (Buster) Lea.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the United Methodist Church in Alma Center with Pastor Meg Erickson officiating. The family will greet friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Lunch will be served at the church following the service. A committal service at East Lawn Cemetery will follow the lunch.
The family asks that memorials be directed to Alma Center Legion, Alma Center Lion’s Club and East Lawn Cemetery.