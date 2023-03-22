LaRayne Whitwam
LaRayne Alyce Whitwam, 84, of Eau Claire passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Dove Healthcare West, after suffering from a stroke.
LaRayne was born on March 17, 1939, to Eugene and Evelyn (Knecht) Breiter. She grew up in Eau Claire and graduated high school in 1957. After high school LaRayne met her husband Kenneth, to whom she was married 58 years and they loved to take motorcycle trips. Together they had five children. She enjoyed cross stitching kitchen towels for all her family and loved to play cards and other activities with her friends at Good Shepard Apartments. In recent years, she liked to spend time with family fishing and boating at the lake house in Birchwood, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her children, Rodney (Araceli) Whitwam, Dennis (Annie) Whitwam, Tamara (Steve) Matteson and Ronald (Sharon) Whitwam; 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren; sisters, Arlene and Diane.
LaRayne is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Evelyn Breiter; her husband Kenneth; daughter, Pamela Novak; sisters, Audrey Lee and Nancy Kitelinger and brother, Donald Breiter.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Mayo Health System, Dove Healthcare West, and St. Joseph’s Hospice for the wonderful care they provided LaRayne and their family.
Services for LaRayne will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services-WEST CHAPEL, 1405 N Clairemont Ave. Eau Claire, WI 54703. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow services at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI. The family would like you to join them for lunch at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn-WEST CHAPEL, following the burial. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
