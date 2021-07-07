Larry Anderson Jr, 75 went to be with his Jesus on Nov. 19, 2020 under the care of Oakwood Health Services, where he was a resident since July 24, 2019 and St. Croix Hospice.
Larry was born on Nov. 10, 1945 to Lawrence Sr. and Norma (Admire) Anderson in Emporia, Kansas. He graduated from Minnewaukan High School, in ND in 1963. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the US Navy.
After he received his honorable discharge from the Navy he attended Wahpeton State School of Science and Trinity Bible Institute both in ND.
Larry will be dearly missed by his wife of 21 years, Carol Anderson, Eau Claire; his 5 children, 4 step-children, 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters, many nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
A celebration of Larrys life will be held Sunday, July 11, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .