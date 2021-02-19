Larry Nathan Cornell passed away peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System on February 14th, 2021 at the age of 78.
He is preceded in death by infant son Larry Nathan Jr.; parents Nate and Dorothy Cornell; sister Karen Pitt; and his mother and father in law: Pat and Dean Duerkop.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Janet Cornell (Duerkop) of 59 years. They were married in Altoona, Wisconsin on September 16th, 1961. He is remembered by his children: Jacqueline Wick (Mike), Mary Woodworth (Robert) and Jason Cornell (Amy); 10 grandchildren: 2 great grandchildren; brother Dale Cornell (Sheri); and sister Cathy Williams (Dick).
Larry was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on February 9th in 1943. He graduated from Altoona high school in 1961 and went to work for the Cascade Paper Mill for 42 years.
Larry enjoyed spending time coaching Little League and Babe Ruth, hunting, time at the lake with family, fishing, watching sports and attending his grandchildren’s sporting activities.
Larry was an active member who helped build the Babe Ruth Complex in Eau Claire. Larry had a green thumb for growing tomatoes and giving them to anyone who would take them. Larry will be remembered by his stories and love for his pets!
A private family funeral service will be held at Stokes & Mundt Funeral Home, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona on Monday, February 22, 2021 with Father Brian Jazdzewski officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, Township of Washington.
Public walk-thru visitation will be on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.