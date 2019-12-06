120619_obt_Beebe_Larry

Larry Beebe

Larry D. Beebe, aka “Beeper”, 67 of Eau Claire, WI died at his home November 29, 2019 after a long battle with illness.

Larry proudly served in the Navy during Vietnam. He had a passion for working on cars and his pride and joy were his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter.

He is survived by his wife Sue; children Tony (Crystal) Andersen of Wheeler, WI, Jackqueline (Jim) Barbey, and Larrisa (Karl) Ecker all of Eau Claire; grandchildren Jaden, Josanna, Alexandria (all of Eau Claire) and Mariah (CT); great-granddaughter “Smiley”; and many brothers and sisters.

He is preceded in death by both parents, step-mom, brothers, sisters, and four grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Cornerstone Apostolic Church in Elk Mound at 3 pm Sunday, December 8, with visitation starting at 2 pm.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.

Service information

Dec 8
Visitation
Sunday, December 8, 2019
2:00PM-3:00PM
Visitation
110 Independence Dr
Elk Mound, WI 54739
Dec 8
Service
Sunday, December 8, 2019
3:00PM
Celebration Of Life
110 Independence Dr
Elk Mound, WI 54739
