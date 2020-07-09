Larry F. Dock, age 81 of Durand, took his last climb up the line pole to Heaven on July 7, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home due to complications from Lewy Body Dementia.
Larry was born on May 21, 1939 and raised in Park Rapids, MN to the late Clarence and Albertina (Suda) Dock. As a teenager, the family moved to Winnipeg, Manitoba. There Larry began his lineman career at Manitoba Hydro. Larry married Roma Rockwell, together they had four children and later divorced. Larry later married Joy LuKaschuk and they also had four children. In 1965, Larry and his family relocated to Wisconsin when Larry took a job for NSP (Xcel Energy). Throughout his career as a journeyman, Larry worked for many contractors through IBEW.
Everything Larry did was always full throttle and full of passion. This included snowmobiling, traveling, hockey and playing ball. He was always in the stands cheering on the grandkids and spending time with his family. He was known to leave you with his famous “Keep Smiling!”
Larry is survived by his wife; Joy, four sons; Keith (Claudia) of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Raymond (Maureen) of Eau Claire, Russ of Winnipeg and Shane (Cari) of River Falls, three daughters; Sharlene (Curt Radle) Dock of Durand, Lani (Patrick) Rhude of Elk Mound and Angie Anderson of Durand, 12 grandchildren; Cherise (Dave) Weiss, Shana (Eric) Brisel, Bryan (Monique) Dock, Derek (Alicia Valvick) Dock, Devin (Bailey Draper) Dock, Dylan (Chandelle Renslow) Dock, Austin (Kayla Dubiel) DeLong, Jordan Dock, Lexi (Christopher Wolf) DeLong, Desiree Anderson, Kallee Rhude and Drew Anderson, 10 great grandchildren, and another expected in August, nieces nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; Clarence and Albertina Dock, son; Kelly Dock, brothers; Thomas and Bobby Dock, sister; Betty Carol Driscoll, great grandson; Brody Weiss, parents-in-law; Harry and Katie Lukaschuk, sister-in-law; Yvette Tretiak and brother-in-law; Denny Driscoll.
A Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00PM-8:00PM at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Durand. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the Larry Dock Lineman Scholarship Fund at the Waumandee State Bank in Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.