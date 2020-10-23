Larry J. Dzienkowski passed into the welcoming arms of the Lord on October 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Chippewa Falls, WI on August 19, 1950, the son of John and Lucille (Lorenz) Dzienkowski.
He entered the US Marine Corp after high school in 1968 and bravely served his country in the Vietnam War. He worked in farming and construction in WI until his adventurous spirit took him north to Alaska, where he worked on both the Alaskan Pipeline and in Anchorage as a heavy equipment operator.
He married Barbara Sprague on February 3, 2001 in Anchorage, AK, where they resided until their retirement. Larry and Barbara then lived in several countries in Central America before finally settling in Fort Myers, FL. They enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, visiting with family and watching football – especially to cheer on the Packers.
He is survived by his siblings Dan (Bev) Dzienkowski, June Hootman, Roxi (Andy) Bourget, Rene (Rohit) Katial, Karen Dzienkowski, Tami (Bob) Stubbe and stepdaughter, Christie (Mike) Nelson. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, his parents John and Lucille, brother Rolly, and brother-in-law, Scott Hootman.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Please share memories and condolences online at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home. Memorials in Larry’s honor can be sent to the Disabled American Veterans or the Cancer Research Institute, Inc.