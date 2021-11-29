Larry R. Everson, 75, of Eau Claire, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Eau Claire.
Larry was born on September 14, 1946, in Madison, WI, to the late Raymond and Ruth (Gullicksrud) Everson. He graduated from Boscobel High School.
Larry did custodial work for various businesses. He was an involved member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Larry volunteered with and rode in the bike-a-thons put on by Feed My People. He often rode his bike around town, setting new goals and beating his own records. His passion for biking spurred the creation of Larry’s Legacy, a fundraising event that benefited Feed My People.
Larry’s Legacy has raised thousands of dollars through biking and running to eradicate hunger in the Chippewa Valley. When he wasn’t biking, Larry loved to work on puzzles, fish in all seasons, collect agates, and spend time with his nieces and nephew.
Memorial donations can be made to Larry’s Legacy, 1804 Highland Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Survivors include his brother, Ron (Pat) Everson of Marshfield, WI, and multiple nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Glenn Everson; and his beloved dog, Penny.
A funeral service will take place at 1:00PM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Rest Haven Cemetery, Town of Washington, Eau Claire County.
