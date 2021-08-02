Larry M. Froseth, 78, of Eau Claire died Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Larry was born in Wheeler, WI on Nov. 11, 1942 to Harold and Vivian (Nelson) Froseth. He worked 25 years at John Deere Implement as a bookkeeper parts man. After they closed, he had numerous other jobs until he became disabled. He played trumpet in high school and with both the Eau Claire and Menomonie city bands. He also enjoyed drawing old cars and anything else that caught his fancy. He married Cathy Wittig in 1963 and later divorced. With this union, Melissa (Craig) was born. In 1978 he married Cathy Knutson; with this union, Jennifer was born.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cathy, two daughters, Melissa and Jennifer, one brother, Jack Rolstad, one sister, Char Clark, one sister-in-law, Becky Woods, 4 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his parents, 4 siblings, Janet Windsor, Leroy Rolstad, Sandy Kutchenruter, and Norman Woods.
A private family funeral service was held with a burial at Rest Haven Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at The Eagle’s Club in Lake Hallie, on Saturday, August 7, 2021 from 2 until 6 PM. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark–Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, West Chapel. Online condolences may be left for Larry’s family at www.lenmarkff.com.
