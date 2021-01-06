Larry Gene Harmon “RED”, age 80, of Cameron, Wisconsin died on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire, WI from complications from Covid 19.
Larry was born on July 24, 1940 in Arkansas, WI. He was a self-employed owner operator of his own semi- tractor- trailer business. Hauled cars and pick-ups for over 20 years. How he loved driving his Peterbuilt from one end of the United States to the other.
His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing, playing cards and spending quality time with his family and friends.
Larry met his wife Phyllis (Verderosa) in Las Vegas, NV. They got married on June 5, 1999.
He is survived by his wife: Phyllis; daughter: Michelle McGuire (husband William); grandchildren: Riley and Jack McGuire; brother: Jerry Lee Harmon (wife Constance Julia), Bradly Harmon (wife Fay); sister: Connie Harmon. Survived also by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He loved them dearly and they so loved their “Uncle Larry”.
Preceded in death by his son: Antonio (Tony) Harmon; parents: Wayne and Bethel; sisters: Patsy Grindstaff (husband John), Kay Dunbar (husband Larry); mother-in-law: Isabella DiCuya; and brother-in-law: Bobby DiCuya.
Our deepest thanks to the nurses, doctors, and staff at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.