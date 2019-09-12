Larry Hoepner

God took Larry’s hand on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Larry R. Hoepner was born in Eau Claire on May 29, 1941 to Garhard and Lauretta Hoepner. He graduated in 1960 from Eau Claire Memorial High School. During his four years serving in the U.S. Air Force, Larry was stationed in Turkey and San Antonio, Texas.
Larry married Mary Rae Tyler on April 4, 1964. They celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary this year.
Larry worked at National Presto Industries, where he was Vice President of the Purchasing Department, traveling extensively to the Far East. He retired in 2001, after 36 years of service.
Larry was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for 50 years and loved talking about his four grandchildren, carpentry, golfing, fishing, hunting, traveling and mowing the lawn.
Larry is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Randall (Melissa) Hoepner; daughter, Melinda (Brad) Wright; grandchildren, Joshua and Marissa Hoepner and Emma and Hannah Wright; brother, Darrell (Karen) Hoepner; brother-in-law, Bob Tyler; sisters-in-law, Jane Hoepner and Marge Tyler; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane Hoepner; and brother-in-law, Tim Tyler.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd. in Eau Claire, with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave. in Eau Claire and again one hour prior to the services Monday at the church. Burial will be held in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
