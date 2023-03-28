Larry Hollister Cropped photo.jpg

Larry W. Hollister, 83, passed away on March 25, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital.

Larry was born August, 31, 1939 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, and was the son of Inez Hollister. He was raised by William and Sadie Hollister, his grandparents. Larry graduated from Mondovi High School in 1958. He enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard in December 1957 and was discharged from military service in November 1965.

