Larry W. Hollister, 83, passed away on March 25, 2023 at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Larry was born August, 31, 1939 in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, and was the son of Inez Hollister. He was raised by William and Sadie Hollister, his grandparents. Larry graduated from Mondovi High School in 1958. He enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard in December 1957 and was discharged from military service in November 1965.
On June 4th, 1960 Larry married Bernadine Hanson, the daughter of Curtis and Lorena Hanson. Larry and Bernadine had four children, Dawn, Penny, Randy, and Mark.
Larry spent most of his life in public service. Larry earned his LPN license in 1974, and spent a total of 37 years in the nursing profession. Larry also was an EMT for Osseo Area Ambulance for 20 years, and was the director for many years. Larry earned his basic law enforcement certificate in 1979. Larry also was elected Trempealeau County Coroner in 1978 and to the Mayor of Osseo 1985 where he served multiple terms.
Larry is survived by his wife, Bernadine of 62+ years; his daughters, Dawn (Jeff) Messerschmidt of Augusta and Penny (Kevin) Nelson of Eau Claire; his sons, Randy (Susan) Hollister of Germantown, and Mark (Missy) Hollister of Eau Claire; his adopted daughter, Debbie (Mark) Weber of Burlington. Larry is also survived by his half-brother, Donald Peterson of Osseo, and half-sister Sharon Koesterman of Chippewa Falls; his fifteen grandchildren, Brandon (Missy), Heather (Mark), Trevor, Nick, Sierra, Hanna, Eric, Ryan, Benjamin, Emily, Riley, Brayden, Kaylee, Stefanie (Jonathan) and Shaun; and his three great grandchildren, Aurora, Serenity and Adam. Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Inez Hollister/Peterson, his grandparents, William and Sadie Hollister, and his half-sister Shirley Peterson.
Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 3:00 pm until 6:30 pm at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona. A private family service will follow with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Eau Claire County Humane Association in Larry’s name.