Larry John Kinderman, 81, of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully under the care of Heartland Hospice on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Care Partners Assisted living in Bloomer, WI.
On March 8, 1938, Larry was born to Lawrence & Hazel (Melville) Kinderman in Chippewa Falls. He graduated with the class of 1956 from Chippewa Falls High School. Larry proudly served his country with the US Army National Guard until his Honorable Discharge. He married LaVonne Buresh and together had four children. He later married Laurie Sigerson in Nashua, Iowa on Jan. 1, 1979, in the “little brown church in the vale.”
Larry was an Operating Engineer for 55 years with Local 139 and worked for several contractors. He enjoyed going to thrift sales and auctions. Larry enjoyed road trips, an occasional cold brew, and a good B.S. session with his family and friends.
Larry is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Randy) Krass of Chippewa Falls; three sons, Bill (Sharon) of Eau Claire, Dan of Chippewa Falls, and Jeff (fiance’ Cindy Kuba) of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Robin, Kyle, & Justin Kinderman, and Mikayla & Nathan Krass; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Roger, Nancy (Bob) Marek, Sandy (Gordy) Crosby and Kathy (Jim) Butak; sister-in-law, Connie Kinderman; two step-sons, Brian (Wendy) Forsberg and Carl (Ellen) Forsberg; step-daughter-in-law, Sue Forsberg: along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, LaVonne; second wife, Laurie; brother, Richard Kinderman; step-son, Chuck Forsberg; and sister-in-law, Marty Kinderman
The funeral service will be held at 12 noon, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Pastor Dan Wonderly will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie with Military Honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Veterans Klein Hall, 2820 E Park Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.