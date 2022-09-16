Larry Allen Kittilstad, 82, passed away on September 13, 2022, at his home in Mukwonago, Wisconsin. Larry was born on May 1, 1940, to Louis and Eleanor (Michealson) Kittilstad in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and graduated from Memorial High School in 1958. He married Vera Ann Hasart on November 24, 1961, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Larry graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in electrical engineering. He and Vera moved to North Plainfield, New Jersey, in 1963, where he commuted to New York City to work for American Electric Power. Larry played the bass guitar and string bass and was a weekend musician booked by dance bands and jazz clubs.
They returned to Wisconsin in 1972 and Larry worked for Wisconsin Electric; living in Mequon where they continued raising their three sons. Larry enjoyed many hours of salmon fishing on Lake Michigan. He was a charter captain out of Port Washington aboard the boat he owned named the “Vera Ann.” Larry returned to American Electric Power in 1990 and they lived in Lahore, Pakistan, and Westerville, Ohio, before settling in Ashfield, Massachusetts, in 1994, where he worked for Massachusetts Electric. After Larry retired, they moved to Mukwonago in 2004. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and traveling around the world with Vera.
Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. One of his most cherished roles was as grandpa to his eight grandchildren. Larry is survived by his wife, Vera; sons, Scott (Rhonda) Kittilstad of Waukesha, Paul (Gina) Kittilstad of Eau Claire, and John (Susan) Kittilstad of Brookfield; grandchildren, Jacob (Eleanor) Kittilstad, Megan (Billy) Mzenga, Paige (Blake) Zetley, Benjamin, Samantha, Andrew, Eric, and Reece Kittilstad; great-grandchildren, Nakhosi Mzenga and Francis Kittilstad. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Kittilstad.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Vera’s home on Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated. Caring Cremations of North Prairie is assisting the family.