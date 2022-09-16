Larry K.jpeg

Larry Allen Kittilstad, 82, passed away on September 13, 2022, at his home in Mukwonago, Wisconsin. Larry was born on May 1, 1940, to Louis and Eleanor (Michealson) Kittilstad in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and graduated from Memorial High School in 1958. He married Vera Ann Hasart on November 24, 1961, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Larry graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in electrical engineering. He and Vera moved to North Plainfield, New Jersey, in 1963, where he commuted to New York City to work for American Electric Power. Larry played the bass guitar and string bass and was a weekend musician booked by dance bands and jazz clubs.

