Larry Allen Kolve passed away on Tuesday April 12, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Larry was born in Whitehall, Wisconsin to Galvin Kolve and Thelma (Hestekin) Kolve, and was the second oldest of three brothers.
Larry was survived by his son Bradley Kolve; granddaughters Samantha Kolve and Alexis Kolve; and great-granddaughter Za’Mylah Milton. He was proceeded in death by his wife Barbara (Anderson) Kolve; and brothers Roderick Kolve and Lynn Kolve.
Larry graduated from Memorial High School in 1962. Larry then served his country overseas as an E5 Sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War (1962-1966). During this time he married his lifelong partner, Barbara (Anderson) Kolve, in 1965.
When Larry returned he served the community as an Eau Claire Firefighter. He retired as Lieutenant in 1997 after serving for 28 years.
Larry enjoyed reining horses, traveling, outdoor recreational activities, and grilling over the campfire with his friends and family. Larry will be greatly missed by many.
Private graveside services will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
