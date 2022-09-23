Larry Clifford Kriese, age 78, passed away on September 7, 2022, at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Larry joined the United States Air Force on June 17, 1961, and served until his honorable discharge on June 16, 1965, after serving 4 years in the Motor pool, receiving many commendations, medals and decorations with extra training in the Motor Vehicle Dispatching Unit.

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Kriese as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you