Larry Clifford Kriese, age 78, passed away on September 7, 2022, at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Larry joined the United States Air Force on June 17, 1961, and served until his honorable discharge on June 16, 1965, after serving 4 years in the Motor pool, receiving many commendations, medals and decorations with extra training in the Motor Vehicle Dispatching Unit.
He had a great love for the outdoors. Larry loved to go boating and fishing, especially on the Chain Lakes with his best friend, Mike Walker. He loved ice-fishing, frontiering, gold mining, making fur hats, making knives and canvas sewing. He was always fixing something.
Larry was kind and generous to those around him. He mowed the yards of his neighbors and gave them vegetables that he grew. Larry was the type of guy that would give the shirt off his back if it was needed.
He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his 3 children: Steve (Teresa) Kriese of Cleghorn, WI, Lori (Steve) Bauer of Durand, WI, and Lisa (Chris) Streubing of Maine; 3 grandchildren: Samantha Kriese, Jacob Kriese and Lillian Bauer; brother, Bill (Louise) Kriese of Phoenix, AZ; and sister, Karen — Bronkema of Eau Claire.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Ione and Clifford Kriese, and his eldest son, Larry Kriese Jr.
A celebration of life will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. A time of sharing will begin at 12:00 (noon). Larry will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.